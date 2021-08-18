Latin America’s airlines new aircraft orders grow competition

Despite operating under a patchwork of restrictions, Latin American airlines continue to look towards the future, which is resulting in many of the region’s operators opting to place orders for new and more efficient aircraft.

Striking the right fleet balance for the future is key for airlines in Latin America as they prepare for a rebound, and eventually for some of those operators to reach their pre-pandemic operating levels.

Those airlines that are restructuring in Chapter 11 also recognise that a modernised fleet is a necessary tool to compete in a post-pandemic world – whatever shape that may take.