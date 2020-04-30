Latin America capacity faces further reductions as cases increase (COVID-19 30-Apr-2020)

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- Latin America capacity faces further reductions as cases begin to increase;

- AAPA calls for governments to 'restart aviation in a timely manner'.

- IATA: Mar-2020 'a disastrous month for aviation', signs indicate slow recovery.