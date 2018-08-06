Latin America airport investment: the gap narrows

According to a recent report from Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina, otherwise known as CAF – the Development Bank of Latin America, the investments required to close the airport demand-capacity gap in 2016-2040 in the region amount to USD53.2 billion at 2016 prices, whereas current investments stand at USD13 billion – a shortfall of almost USD40 billion.

The CAPA database suggests current investment may be higher than CAF’s calculations, and when new greenfield airports are taken into account it is considerably higher. Those new airports also have completion dates that are further in the future.

This report compares CAF's findings with CAPA’s own data.