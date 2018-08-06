Latin America airport investment: the gap narrows
According to a recent report from Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina, otherwise known as CAF – the Development Bank of Latin America, the investments required to close the airport demand-capacity gap in 2016-2040 in the region amount to USD53.2 billion at 2016 prices, whereas current investments stand at USD13 billion – a shortfall of almost USD40 billion.
The CAPA database suggests current investment may be higher than CAF’s calculations, and when new greenfield airports are taken into account it is considerably higher. Those new airports also have completion dates that are further in the future.
This report compares CAF's findings with CAPA’s own data.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.