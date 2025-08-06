LATAM Airlines Group's financials continue to shine against macroeconomic unpredictability

LATAM Airlines Group's impressive second quarter performance was against a backdrop of significant macroeconomic uncertainty, and occurred in what is typically a weak seasonal period for the company.

Some of the momentum is driven by an increase in passengers opting for premium products, and there is less seasonality among that customer base. LATAM also has one of the most diverse networks across Latin America, and beyond, that provides a buffer against seasonality.

It's not clear whether a permanent shift is under way from historical second quarter trends, but LATAM appears to be laying the groundwork to withstand more challenging periods of the year.