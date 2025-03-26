Korean Air’s new look underlines its global ambitions following Asiana merger

Korean Air's sweeping brand update is about more than just about aesthetics - it also reflects the airline's shift to a more global mindset, enabled by the expansion that will occur after it absorbs Asiana Airlines.

The new branding, which involves significant changes to its logos and aircraft livery, is the most visible aspect of a broader revision of the airline's corporate identity. This has been prompted by Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana, which was finalised in Dec-2024 after a multi-year campaign to gain regulatory approvals in several countries.

Asiana will be a Korean Air subsidiary until the integration is completed in Jan-2027, and much work will be needed in the meantime to ensure the merger of two large airlines goes smoothly.

The merger will mean fleet and network growth for Korean Air, and the new corporate identity aligns with its ambition to play a larger role in connecting different markets across the world.

As one executive puts it, Korean Air will be not just a South Korean flag carrier, but a major global airline that is based in Korea.