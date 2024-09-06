Kazakhstan makes progress on path towards becoming a Eurasian air hub

Nur-Sultan and Almaty airports seen as potential multimodal transport and logistics hubs

Kazakhstan is looking to develop Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport and Almaty International Airport as multimodal transport and logistics hubs.

The country's airports handled 25 million passengers in 2023, up 22% year-on-year.

Kazakhstan plans to double passengers and increase cargo sevenfold by 2030.

Kazakhstan is successfully laying the foundations for connections with the West

In May-2024, European Commission's Flight Safety Committee reached a decision to lift restrictions on Kazakh air carriers operating services to European Union countries.

Services to US are scheduled to launch by the end of 2025. The plans to establish North America services are further complemented with an agreement with Transport Canada reached in Aug-2024 on the establishment of a legal framework for the launch of nonstop services.

With Kazakhstan's sights set on connecting the West to the East, network development work is also ongoing in Asia.

In Jun-2024, Kazakhstan reached an agreement with China to increase weekly frequency from 52 to 62 times weekly for carriers from each side.

Also, for the first time, an open skies regime was established between the two countries, allowing airlines of each country to perform up to 42 flights per week with fifth freedom rights.

Kazakhstan and South Korea have also agreed to increase air service frequency from 10 to 42 times weekly and permit 40 times weekly cargo operations, including the use of fifth freedom rights.

Kazakhstan also signed a number of agreements with other countries in 2024, including one with Egypt on the increase of maximum frequency and one with Cyprus on establishment of a legal framework for the operation of air services.

Kazakhstan airports

Cargo hub development support by MoU signings

In Jun-2024, The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) signed 10 MoUs aimed at supporting Kazakhstan on its path to becoming a global air cargo hub.

MoUs were signed with Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee, SCAT Airlines and eight Kazakh airports.

In Jul-2024, Kazakhstan opened a new 2,187km air corridor T916 through the airspace of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, utilised by cargo carriers including Lufthansa Cargo and Cargolux.

According to CAPA - Centre for Aviation and OAG data, in the week commencing 02-Sep-2024, international carriers accounted for 84.7% of cargo by payload. The top country markets by cargo payload were Turkiye, Hong Kong, South Korea, China and Azerbaijan.

EU acknowledges significant improvements in Kazakhstan's safety procedures

In May-2024, the European Commission decided to put an end to the enhanced monitoring of Kazakhstan's activities. EU experts noted significant improvements in the effective functioning of Kazakhstan's certification system, control and supervision, maintaining airworthiness, and training and licensing of aviation personnel.

In May-2024, Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport became the only airport in Kazakhstan to pass the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations.

Challenges and opportunities

Ensuring Kazakhstan's goals align with goals of countries beyond the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in May-2024 Kazakhstan became the first CIS country to sign an agreement with ICAO to join the Assistance, Capacity building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (ACT-SAF) programme. ICAO will assist Kazakhstan in the development and participation in the activities of the ACT-SAF programme.

While Kazakhstan delves deeper into sustainability matters it also continues to address operational issues in aviation.

In Aug-2024 Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee established a commission to investigate the reasons for cancellations, delays and provision of relevant passenger services at Air Astana and FlyArystan, while advising Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport to take urgent measures to address customer complaints about the speed of baggage handling operations and pay direct attention to the prevention of aircraft damage incidents.

Turkiye, Russia and UAE account for more than half of Kazakhstan's international capacity

While Kazakhstan is actively negotiating bilateral agreements to expand its network, Eastern and Central Europe dominates the country's international departures.

In the week commencing 02-Sep-2024, Kazakhstan's top country markets by seats are Turkiye (21.3%), Russia (20.6%), UAE (11.3%), China (7.7%) and Uzbekistan (6.7%), according to CAPA - Centre for Aviation and OAG.

Kazakhstan international capacity by destination region, week commencing 02-Sep-2024

Where to now?

While in 2024 Kazakhstan can already boast many achievements on its path to becoming a Eurasian hub, the country remains busy with further enhancing service quality, developing airport infrastructure and diversifying its network connectivity.