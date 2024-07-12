July deals could kick off a busy six months for Asia-Pacific aircraft orders

The second half of 2024 could be an important period for Asia-Pacific aircraft orders, starting with major deals announced in Jul-2024.

Such moves continue the trend of airlines from the region rebuilding their order books in the post-pandemic period. Airlines are also becoming increasingly conscious that delivery slots are becoming more scarce.

Cebu Pacific began Jul-2024 by unveiling an order for more than 100 Airbus narrowbodies.

Korean Air is believed to be considering a deal at the Farnborough Airshow later in the month, and there could be others from the region announced at this event.

At Farnborough there have been large narrowbody orders from Asia-Pacific LCCs in past years, so another such move this time would not be surprising.

Multiple Asian full service airlines are also weighing aircraft orders this year, including Malaysia Airlines and Cathay Pacific, although these negotiations may stretch beyond July.

As this analysis shows, Asia-Pacific airlines have already built up a substantial order backlog, boosted by many major orders in 2023, particularly by Indian airlines.

While delivery delays and engine issues have restricted fleet growth, overall Asia-Pacific jet numbers are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels.