Johannesburg’s Lanseria Airport expansion – could it really rival O R Tambo?

There are few examples of private airports in South Africa, where the state operator ACSA holds the same grip as AENA does in Spain, and Airports Authority of India and Brazil's Infraero did until privatisation got a foothold in each country.

The Kruger Park (Mpumalanga) airport is one of them, achieving over 250,000 passengers annually and hooking in one or two foreign airlines, but it has not yet achieved its ambition of becoming a major leisure gateway.

Lanseria Airport, north of Johannesburg, has been privately managed for over 50 years, and was at least making its mark until the COVID-19 pandemic hit; one which was partly responsible for finishing off two of the airlines that had faith in it.

With only one airline remaining, the management is engaged in a multifaceted survival/expansion plan. It involves improving services to the private jets that use it, and also extending MRO facilities and a fuel farm, as well as an apron expansion, which could entice widebody services.

Several foreign airlines have been courted to start services.

But one step at a time might be the maxim here. There is plenty to be done first to restore a domestic network - there is a lot to go for before seeking out foreign operators.

And there may well turn out to be as much mileage in building up a freight network as in concentrating on passengers.

South Africa does not have a dedicated cargo airport.