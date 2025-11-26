JetBlue pushes for more small airline opportunities amid its go-it-alone strategy

It's been a lively few years for JetBlue Airways as its two major initiatives to reach scale in the US market - a strategic alliance with American Airlines and a proposed merger with Spirit Airlines - were struck down by the US courts.

Now the airline is working through a multi-year plan to bolster revenue and slash costs that entails several initiatives, including a new partnership with United Airlines, installations of a new domestic first class, and the debut of new lounges in New York and Boston.

JetBlue is also seizing of a pull-down by Spirit Airlines in Fort Lauderdale as the ULCC restructures in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than a year.

Despite making some progress after substantial setbacks, JetBlue believes that the US government should recognise challenges that smaller airlines face in building scale in a market controlled by four dominant airlines.