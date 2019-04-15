JetBlue on the Atlantic: taking on the JVs with A321LRs and Mint
JetBlue Airways’ final decision to declare plans to enter the trans Atlantic market with service to London from its Boston and New York JFK focus cities was hardly a surprise. The airline has been dragging out the decision for years, and during that time has taken members of the three large trans Atlantic JVs to task for their market concentration.
Even as Jetblue has finally firmed up plans to operate in the trans Atlantic market, key questions remain, including which London area airports will join its roster of destinations and the specific time scale for launching the new flights.
The risks for JetBlue in its trans Atlantic undertaking are not insignificant: the market is arguably the most contested in the world, and there’s a long list of value airlines that have attempted to break into the market with unsuccessful outcomes. But in many ways JetBlue had no choice but to advance its model into longer haul international markets as questions were growing about its ultimate long term strategy.
