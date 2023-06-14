Jeddah Airport to undertake massive expansion; becomes a regional gateway if targets achieved
There are many changes taking place in Saudi Arabia in a world where its natural assets are not going to be as much in demand as they once were.
For example, there is a concerted attempt to invigorate a tourism business that would not be too distant from the one successfully exploited by Gulf States over decades. That includes much easier entry for individuals and the construction of huge, purpose-built resort cities.
Jeddah, where a huge expansion of its airport is planned, already hosts large-scale religious tourism and has the infrastructure and attractions to offer itself as a proposition for general leisure tourism from a wide-ranging area, once public acceptance is gained of what has previously been considered off-limits in some regions.
There is also the potential to turn it into a hub, but the impression is that the Saudi authorities prefer to attract O&D passengers rather than transfer ones.
There remain, though, many obstacles to overcome to reach the ambitious targets the Saudis are setting, and few of them are under the control of aviation authorities.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.