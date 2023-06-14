Jeddah Airport to undertake massive expansion; becomes a regional gateway if targets achieved

There are many changes taking place in Saudi Arabia in a world where its natural assets are not going to be as much in demand as they once were.

For example, there is a concerted attempt to invigorate a tourism business that would not be too distant from the one successfully exploited by Gulf States over decades. That includes much easier entry for individuals and the construction of huge, purpose-built resort cities.

Jeddah, where a huge expansion of its airport is planned, already hosts large-scale religious tourism and has the infrastructure and attractions to offer itself as a proposition for general leisure tourism from a wide-ranging area, once public acceptance is gained of what has previously been considered off-limits in some regions.

There is also the potential to turn it into a hub, but the impression is that the Saudi authorities prefer to attract O&D passengers rather than transfer ones.

There remain, though, many obstacles to overcome to reach the ambitious targets the Saudis are setting, and few of them are under the control of aviation authorities.