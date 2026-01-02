January's imprint on aviation: founding flights, industry firsts and early trailblazers

The first week of January marks the start of the new year. The start of the year has also witnessed a number of historic 'firsts' in aviation.

As long ago as 3-Jan-1496, for example, Leonardo da Vinci tested a flying machine. It failed.

More successful was the world's first commercial airline service, launched on 1-Jan-1914.

The first week of January has considerable significance for aviation companies, ranging from Avro Aircraft to Lufthansa and LOT Polish.

It has also marked milestones in the lives of a number of aviation trailblazers from the early decades of powered flight and the introduction of the first airline uniforms.