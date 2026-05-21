Is Japanese airport privatisation starting to pay off? The case of Fukuoka Airport suggests yes

Fukuoka Airport, Japan's fourth busiest, was the third to be privatised (in 2019) in a process that began in 2013 - but which has proceeded in a piecemeal manner since, and with something of a hiatus occurring now.

The winning bidder, a joint venture of power and rail interests - not unusual in Japan but rare elsewhere - made a series of claims as to what it would do to improve the airport, and by and large, it seems to have succeeded in its aims.

Having been privatised at the 'wrong' time (just before the COVID-19 pandemic which caused heavy losses in 2020 and 2021), it recorded a USD35 million net profit in FY2025, easily reversing a USD6 million net loss the previous year.

Passenger traffic exceeded the 2019 figure, despite Japan taking a long time to come back from the pandemic and at the current rate of growth will achieve the consortium's estimate many years in advance.

A second runway and expanded international terminal are exactly what the consortium promised, and its only real failure to date is the inability to provide a (promised) dedicated low cost terminal, at an airport where LCC seat capacity has grown from 27% to 40% in seven years.

While Fukuoka does not speak for all the privatised Japanese airports, it does appear to tick most of the boxes for the expectations of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in this process.