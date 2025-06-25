Is Canada's domestic market still stable after US demand softens? 2H2025 could be pivotal
A by-product of the drop in Canada-US transborder demand, after shifts in US trade policy, was the decision by Canadian airlines to redeploy some capacity back into the domestic market.
A lingering question from the reallocation of capacity is whether there's a danger of a supply-demand imbalance occurring in Canada's domestic market.
For now, Canadian airlines seem optimistic that a rational marketplace will ensue, as they navigate the northern summer high season.
