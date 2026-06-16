Ireland’s Waterford Airport set to reopen within 12 months; Ryanair services sought again

It is somewhat ironic that an airport that hosted Ryanair's first ever flight, in 1985, on a 15-seat propeller aircraft, should now be trying to woo back what has become a giant in the business.

And that what was the first example of a public-private partnership in Europe to operate an airport which should have reinvented itself in order to provide the funding to extend the runway to the length required for jet aircraft to function.

Waterford Airport's extended runway should open in the summer of 2027, and it will be even more ironic if the first flight by a Ryanair which has offered some commitment to re-establishing services there was again to London Gatwick.

It is almost certain that it will be to a London airport.

But realistically, Waterford has a fight on its hands to make this EUR30 million investment pay off.

While some airports in the west of Ireland have done well, Waterford is alone on the southeast coast where it is accessible from Dublin Airport - one that punches above its weight, with over 34 million annual passengers.

The town is no economic backwater, and there are some tourist attractions.

Still, it seems like a gamble.