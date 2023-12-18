Ireland’s Waterford Airport seeks resumption of scheduled services; Ryanair in negotiations
Waterford Airport is a small facility in southeast Ireland, one of many throughout the physically small country that are dwarfed by Dublin Airport, and whose collective value has been questioned in the past.
Its last commercial flight was in 2016, and since then several attempts have been made to secure the funding that would be required to extend the runway to attract back commercial airlines – these airlines have included Ryanair, which launched its first-ever service from there in the days when it flew regional turboprop equipment.
Now funding has been found, and a final decision is about to be reached. Cue negotiations with Ryanair to return, just as Dublin Airport is capacity-capped at an annual passenger level it will reach in 2023.
The omens are good for Waterford, but they can change at any time – and for any of a variety of reasons.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.