Ireland’s Waterford Airport seeks resumption of scheduled services; Ryanair in negotiations

Waterford Airport is a small facility in southeast Ireland, one of many throughout the physically small country that are dwarfed by Dublin Airport, and whose collective value has been questioned in the past.

Its last commercial flight was in 2016, and since then several attempts have been made to secure the funding that would be required to extend the runway to attract back commercial airlines – these airlines have included Ryanair, which launched its first-ever service from there in the days when it flew regional turboprop equipment.

Now funding has been found, and a final decision is about to be reached. Cue negotiations with Ryanair to return, just as Dublin Airport is capacity-capped at an annual passenger level it will reach in 2023.

The omens are good for Waterford, but they can change at any time – and for any of a variety of reasons.