Investors queue up for Bridgetown Airport 30-year PPP

Slowly, airport ‘deals’ for concessions and PPPs are starting to make their way back onto the agenda in some parts of the world. There has been some activity in the Caribbean in the past few years, notably the concession on the capital city’s airport in Jamaica.

Now Barbados, a small country heavily dependent on tourism, moves into the spotlight with a pre-qualification procedure completed for a 30-year PPP project for the operation, financing, development and maintenance of the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. As in Jamaica, the International Finance Corporation is involved in the detail of the transaction.

The quality of the interested parties is high. They include some of the biggest movers and shakers in the business, in a couple of cases working in consortia with local companies. That might be representative of the dearth of alternative opportunities open to them right now, or it might be indicative of the value of their investment (the size and scope of which is not yet clear).