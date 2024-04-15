Introducing ‘myCAPA’, the next evolution of CAPA’s product

As Head of Research at CAPA, I'm privileged to be able to access this data. Day in and day out, I get to use it to (hopefully) work out a picture of what's going on the airline industry.

Today alone I've used the CAPA website to track changes in crude oil prices, compare the recovery in aircraft seats between global regions, find up-to-date news about CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas host YYC Calgary International Airport, examine global aircraft orders by region, and read up on the outlook for Malaysia Airlines.

To help CAPA members track and sort the information that is most relevant to them, CAPA is introducing its new 'myCAPA' feature to its website.

This is a dedicated business intelligence site that allows CAPA members to create and display personalised dashboards from information on the CAPA website, such as data, news or company/region profiles.

Creating a dashboard is simple. Elements can be added to a dashboard by clicking the button found on the top right of a webpage or data element and labelling the dashboard as appropriate.

At the moment, I have dashboards tracking all sorts of news and data. This includes news feeds of CAPA briefs for each of the largest airlines in the Middle East, graphs of seat capacity across major domestic markets, and forward schedule data for large Australian airports.

'myCAPA' Australian airport future schedules

I've worked with CAPA for a long time. When I started with the business, the company was known as the 'Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation'. Our daily work product mostly consisted of a few dozen news briefs across a pair of daily emails - one on Asia Pacific airlines and one about airports - which were sent out to a few hundred members.

Since then, the world has changed, and the way we consume media and interact with information has changed as well.

Likewise, CAPA's product has grown, changed and been improved. Along with this, the expectations from CAPA's members about how data is made available have changed as well.

CAPA's product offer unparalleled depth and breadth when it comes to covering the world of commercial aviation. This is built on the core news, analysis, data and statistical products that CAPA has developed - both on its own and in partnership with other entities under the Aviation Week Network.

The facility myCAPA is another step forward in the journey of getting this information to CAPA's members.

If you want to cut through the noise and find the signal, I believe myCAPA provides the best possible way to access all the tools you need.