International tourism has not stopped growing, but that growth is 'fragile'

A global tourism market that adds 3 million international travellers in six months might ordinarily be considered healthy. In 2026, it is better understood as a warning.

The latest UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer records just 0.4% growth in international arrivals in 1H2026, to an estimated 690 million.

The headline disguises a pronounced deterioration in momentum: arrivals grew 2% in 1Q2026 before falling 1% in 2Q2026, with a 3% decline in Apr-2026 and another 3% in Jun-2026.

The Middle East conflict, volatile oil prices, inflation, disrupted air connectivity and higher travel costs have not stopped people travelling. They have made them more selective about where, how far and at what price.

The geographical dispersion is equally revealing. Europe grew 3%, Africa 4% and the Americas 2%, while Middle East arrivals collapsed 22%. Asia Pacific managed only 1% growth and remains 11% below 2019 levels.

For aviation, the message is sharper still. International RPKs grew by exactly 0.4%, while international capacity fell 0.6%.

This is not a market in which airlines can safely assume that tourism growth will translate into broad-based capacity growth. Demand is moving between markets, not simply increasing everywhere.

The next phase of aviation growth will be determined less by the size of the global tourism market than by an airline's ability to identify where that demand is actually going.