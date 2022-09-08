North Bali airport: part one – removed from strategic projects list but 'still a national need'

In what is possibly, finally, becoming a ‘post-COVID world’, but one wherein much of it won’t have any power for long periods, and its inhabitants precious little disposable income, governments and private sector airport operators alike have some hard decisions to make about airport infrastructure that have been put aside for close to three years.

One of those places is the Indonesian island of Bali – one of the most popular tourist spots in Southeast Asia, where the existing airport was crowded and constrained before the pandemic.

A decision to build a new airport (although not precisely where) was taken seven years ago and eventually placed on a list of National Strategic Infrastructure projects.

But now it has been taken back off, and there may be one or more of several reasons for the decision.

This is part one of a two-part report.