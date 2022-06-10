IndiGo looks outside India to maintain expansion momentum
The Indian LCC IndiGo has rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 crisis and the airline expects to grow beyond pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 months, with a particular focus on expanding its international services.
The Indian airline market was heavily constrained by international and domestic restrictions during most of the COVID-19 pandemic period, but demand has boomed since government limits have been removed.
It is no surprise that IndiGo has been the most adept at exploiting the relatively quick demand recovery. The airline was the strongest financially and dominated the domestic market before COVID-19, so it has been able to weather the crisis better than its local rivals.
With competition heating up again in the domestic sector, IndiGo sees the international market as having the best potential for growth. It will increasingly look overseas for more opportunities as new aircraft deliveries enter the fleet.
