IndiGo cuts back its Western Europe and Asian routes as high fuel and airspace restrictions bite

While IndiGo has gradually rebuilt its international capacity after it was knocked back by the Iran conflict, it now plans to shrink its Western European and Asian networks due to the challenging operating conditions that are frustrating its growth plans.

The airline is relatively heavily reliant on its Middle East network, and this market was obviously the most affected by the Iran conflict during its initial phases.

IndiGo has steadily ramped up its Middle Eastern flights since then (with the caveat that the latest round of strikes on Kuwait may set this effort back).

But the Western Europe network is set for cuts, as high (and volatile) fuel prices and expensive rerouting due to airspace restrictions take their toll.

IndiGo began its foray into Western Europe last year, using a fleet of six Boeing 787-9s damp-leased from Norse Atlantic Airways.

The airline was flying to four Western European destinations at one point, but this will drop to two by the end of Aug-2026.

This has also had fleet implications, with IndiGo opting to return one of the damp-leased 787s.

Meanwhile, tough operating conditions have also prompted IndiGo to suspend six Asian routes from the start of Jul-2026, representing about half of its Asian destinations.