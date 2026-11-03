India’s aviation market: growth is the opportunity, sustainability is the challenge

India presents one of the most compelling longterm growth opportunities in global aviation. A vast population, rising incomes, economic expansion and an increasingly connected domestic economy are creating the foundations for sustained demand for air travel.

India's aviation market has a compelling growth story, but expanding demand is only part of the equation. The more consequential question is whether the industry can develop the infrastructure, industrial capabilities, skills and regulatory environment required to turn that demand into sustainable, long-term value.

This is the challenge at the heart of Indian aviation: finding the right growth formula for one of the world's most dynamic aviation markets. The leadership agenda reflects an industry entering a more demanding phase of development. With the government, airlines and airport operators all playing increasingly significant roles, the task is to align investment and strategy across an aviation ecosystem that is growing in scale and complexity.

Perspectives from the leading voices in the industry from the likes Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo, Air India and Adani Airports will frame the central issue: how should India balance rapid expansion with operational resilience, financial discipline and a better passenger experience?

Yet the opportunity is not simply to accommodate more passengers. The strategic challenge is to convert this demand into a financially sustainable, internationally competitive aviation industry capable of delivering its full economic potential.