India’s Akasa Air plans to resume fleet growth and enter international arena

The Indian LCC Akasa Air is preparing for its second wave of fleet and network growth, which will help boost the airline towards its ambitious medium long term expansion goals.

The airline is still a relative newcomer, having launched in Aug-2022. It built up its fleet rapidly as it looked to establish a viable domestic network.

However, since that initial surge its growth has plateaued somewhat while it beds in its new operations and prepares for the next phase, which will include international flights.

Aircraft deliveries are expected to resume in Dec-2023, and the delivery momentum is set to continue through 2024 and beyond. Longer-term growth will come via a major order that is likely to be placed soon.

This means that while Akasa Air is still a small player in the fiercely competitive Indian market, its rivals will need to pay attention as it has potential to grow into a more powerful force.