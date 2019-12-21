Incheon Airport slot shortages limit Korean Air’s growth potential
Seoul Incheon Airport is one of the world’s leaders in both the passenger and cargo sphere. But a Korean Air network planning manager says it is very difficult to get slots for passenger services now, pointing to Incheon as one of the worst offenders.
Comparing Incheon with a selection of other global hub airports it can be seen that the average number of aircraft movements and passengers per runway there is in most cases fewer. Moreover, Incheon is in the fourth stage of an infrastructure programme that goes back more than a decade.
So why has this problem arisen? Has too much prominence been given to Incheon over Gimpo airport? And to the freight operations?
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.