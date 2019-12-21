Incheon Airport slot shortages limit Korean Air’s growth potential

Seoul Incheon Airport is one of the world’s leaders in both the passenger and cargo sphere. But a Korean Air network planning manager says it is very difficult to get slots for passenger services now, pointing to Incheon as one of the worst offenders.

Comparing Incheon with a selection of other global hub airports it can be seen that the average number of aircraft movements and passengers per runway there is in most cases fewer. Moreover, Incheon is in the fourth stage of an infrastructure programme that goes back more than a decade.

So why has this problem arisen? Has too much prominence been given to Incheon over Gimpo airport? And to the freight operations?