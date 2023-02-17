IFM/AGE acquires additional stake in Flughafen Wien - any more to come?

Industry Funds Management (IFM) and its European subsidiary AGE have been slowly but surely gaining ground in their attempt to become the majority shareholder in Flughafen Wien, which is the operator of Vienna Airport and is a shareholder at two other European airports.

IFM has recently increased its shareholding to 43.44%, and covets more from the diminishing ‘free float’ on the stock exchange.

Flughafen Wien recently advised shareholders to reject an offer from IFM to make it a majority shareholder, which would give it control of the company. IFM is already the single largest shareholder of the Vienna-based firm, by some margin.

IFM, flushed with the success of acquiring Sydney Airport in Australia from public ownership in 2022, will not easily be dissuaded, but Vienna Airport continues to hold its ground, basing its arguments on passenger traffic increases and share value.