Icelandair is rebuilding to withstand current headwinds and to gain momentum from tailwinds.

Just over a year since the collapse of Icelandic low cost rival PLAY in Sep-2025, Iceland's national airline expects a wider loss in 2026 than in 2025. Nevertheless it is working flat out to build a profitable future. It achieved record passenger numbers in 2025, but high fuel prices and a strong krona are forcing it to trim capacity in winter 2026/2027.

Moreover, it is reducing the connecting flows that had led to its previous peak traffic year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields from Europe-US passengers transferring via its Reykjavik hub are just too low compared with origin and destination traffic to/from Iceland.

A recent agreement with maintenance technicians should help its profit improvement programme, but Icelandair still needs to make progress with other labour groups. Its fleet continues to modernise and the acquisition of a Maltese AOC should increase its flexibility over fleet deployment and its access to air service agreements.