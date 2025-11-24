Iberia expands in Latin America, its most important long haul market
Iberia is expanding in Latin America, its most important long haul market.
Its 2025 schedule includes 5.5 million seats to Latin America, its highest ever and an increase of 5% year-on-year. In the first four months of 2026, it is scheduling a further 8% growth in seats to Latin America.
This year it increased seat numbers to Argentina, its biggest Latin American market, by 19%. It currently schedules a similar growth rate in the summer of 2026.
Iberia has announced capacity growth of 25% year-on-year to Brazil in 1H2026 and is launching new services to Recife in Dec-2025 and Fortaleza in Jan-2026. In Jun-2026 it will launch a new service to Monterrey in Mexico.
Iberia is looking to defend its position as the leading airline on Europe-Latin America in the light of two developments. These are the planned new partnership between Turkish Airlines and Air Europa, Iberia's leading rival on Spain-Latin America, and the forthcoming privatisation of TAP Air Portugal, the biggest airline on Europe-Brazil.
