IATA squares up to Brazil’s government over restricted operations at Rio’s Santos Dumont airport
In Brazil, IATA is taking on the Brazilian government over its decision to restrict routes at Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont Airport.
The idea behind it seems to be to help boost the prospects of the international Galeão Airport, which in many ways is a junior partner to the domestic Santos Dumont. That airport (Galeão) is up for reconcession, whereas Santos Dumont, a big source of income for the state operator Infraero, has been withdrawn from the concession schedule by the Lula government.
But there are other players involved as well, including city and state politicians, all with their own interests at heart and contributing to the lasting perception of Brazilian aviation as a ‘soap opera’.
IATA has entered quickly into the fray and is coming down on the side of Santos Dumont – although it surprisingly seems to have had little to say about the restrictions on French domestic flights that took place several months ago.
