Hungary seeks ‘friendly’ co-investor for Budapest Airport: part two – dominant position in Hungary
Central Europe is a region that airport investors have never shied away from in the past, with IFM investing latterly in Vienna Airport and both BAA plc and an AviAlliance-led consortium taking majority (and eventually 100%) control at Budapest Airport.
But it is also a region where there have been notable failures of privatisation, including examples where governments have suddenly pulled the plug on a deal while the ink was still wet.
That is not going to happen at Budapest, but it is an open secret that the long-serving prime minister would like to retrieve the gateway airport from the private sector, and the latest plan to co-opt a ‘friendly’ investor to help it do that might work.
The private sector, for its part, needs to play its cards carefully.
This is part two of a two-part report.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.