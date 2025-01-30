How will the latest chapter in the Frontier and Spirit saga end?
Hopes by Frontier Airlines that the third time would be a charm in its pursuit of Spirit Airlines have been dashed now that Spirit has rebuffed Frontier's latest offer - deeming it inadequate.
It's the latest chapter in a saga that dates back to 2022, when Frontier initially attempted to buy Spirit.
It is not entirely clear that Frontier will change elements of its offer, but the airline believes that Spirit will be extremely vulnerable if its exits Chapter 11 as a stand-alone entity.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.