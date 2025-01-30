How will the latest chapter in the Frontier and Spirit saga end?

Hopes by Frontier Airlines that the third time would be a charm in its pursuit of Spirit Airlines have been dashed now that Spirit has rebuffed Frontier's latest offer - deeming it inadequate.

It's the latest chapter in a saga that dates back to 2022, when Frontier initially attempted to buy Spirit.

It is not entirely clear that Frontier will change elements of its offer, but the airline believes that Spirit will be extremely vulnerable if its exits Chapter 11 as a stand-alone entity.