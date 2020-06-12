Hong Kong to Shanghai in 12 hours - by air. A business travel odyssey

The blow by blow story which follows is of a Hong Kong businessman's travel to Shanghai for a business trip.

It illustrates in detail the care the Chinese government is taking to prevent the importation of new infections.

It is a vastly different experience from Johnny Thorsen's casual passage through Germany, following arrival at Frankfurt aircraft, described in detail in California to Denmark in 36 hours – by air: Johnny’s travel odyssey

China - and most Asia Pacific countries - have experienced second waves of infection as they relaxed lockdown rules and even allowed foreign entry. They have since adopted a much more cautious approach to opening up and many still impose strict quarantine requirements, even where, as in this case, the travel is specifically approved for business reasons.

European countries however have disparate provisions, often with specific exemptions for EU citizens, no matter where their travel originated.