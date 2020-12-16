Hong Kong increases its stake in nearby Zhuhai Airport

There are several urban regions that are large economic clusters, and which are supported by more than one airport, even where the cities are not in the same country and where the airports are separated by water. One of them is in Europe, with Copenhagen and Malmö and their airports at either end of the Øresund Bridge.

But an even more impressive example can be found in what is known as the Greater Bay Economic Region, which includes Hong Kong, Macau, and the Guangdong province of China, and in particular, the latter’s Zhuhai Airport. All are connected also by a bridge and tunnel – the world's longest.

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is a 55% shareholder in Zhuhai Airport and is now looking to increase its stake there, as what has always been the junior partner is undergoing a sharp capacity recovery and big gains in cargo volume, while neither is the case at the Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok Airport.