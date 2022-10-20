Hong Kong aviation: part two – more airlines are returning, but with notable exceptions

Hong Kong’s relatively conservative approach to removing entry restrictions means it has fallen behind many other Asian hubs in terms of capacity recovery.

However, the relaxation of quarantine requirements in Hong Kong on 26-Sep-2022 has prompted several airlines to announce plans to resume flights to this market, or to add to their current services.

Some others, however, have not yet committed to returning to this market, or have made their exits permanent.

For this reason it is still unclear how extensive the recovery in the Hong Kong market will be, or how long it will take.

Part one of this report examined the Cathay Pacific Group’s response, as well as looking at the Hong Kong market recovery versus other airports in the region. Part two will focus on the plans of foreign airlines serving Hong Kong, as well as some broader market issues.

This is part two of a two-part report.