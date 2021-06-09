Hong Kong Airport Authority sets out ambitious, cargo-driven vision

Before the pandemic the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) had committed (though not without a fight) to the provision of a third runway at Hong Kong International Airport – a very expensive project. Another 18 months later, there are no certainties any longer as to how the industry will develop.

But AAHK is sticking to its original plan of extending an existing airport city, along with terminal improvements and the third runway. Where it has deviated a little latterly is that it is trying to hitch itself increasingly to the needs of the Greater Bay Area, which includes heavily populated areas of mainland China. That is why it wants a bigger share of Zhuhai Airport.

If it succeeds in this collective scheme it will become an important regional Chinese airport, which will give it some advantages over its challenging peers in the region.

But it could all be undone by political developments over which it can exercise no control whatsoever.