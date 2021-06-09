Hong Kong Airport Authority sets out ambitious, cargo-driven vision
Before the pandemic the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) had committed (though not without a fight) to the provision of a third runway at Hong Kong International Airport – a very expensive project. Another 18 months later, there are no certainties any longer as to how the industry will develop.
But AAHK is sticking to its original plan of extending an existing airport city, along with terminal improvements and the third runway. Where it has deviated a little latterly is that it is trying to hitch itself increasingly to the needs of the Greater Bay Area, which includes heavily populated areas of mainland China. That is why it wants a bigger share of Zhuhai Airport.
If it succeeds in this collective scheme it will become an important regional Chinese airport, which will give it some advantages over its challenging peers in the region.
But it could all be undone by political developments over which it can exercise no control whatsoever.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.