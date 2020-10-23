Hokkaido Airport Corp: operation of 2nd seven airports begun
The Japanese airport privatisation juggernaut rolls on, regardless of the impact of the pandemic, which in any case has not been as severe at most of its airports as it has elsewhere.
In this instance a large, multi-member consortium of Japanese companies is putting its second airport, of seven, into operation, on the northerly Hokkaido Island. On 01-Oct-2020 Hokkaido Airports Corporation (HAC) announced that it had begun full-scale private operation of Asahikawa Airport on the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
It has a specific remit: namely, to boost LCC traffic and, along with it, tourism, to this comparatively remote area of Japan.
