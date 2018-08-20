Helsinki-Vantaa Airport: Finnair and LCCs drive growth
Helsinki-Vantaa Airport handled 18.9 million passengers in 2017, which was an increase of 9.9% compared with 2016 and its fifth successive year of growth since experiencing a small dip in 2012 (when traffic fell by 0.1%). Since then, its passenger growth rate has followed an accelerating path, rising to 11.9% in 1H2018, when the airport handled 10.1 million passengers and was one of Europe's fastest growing hubs.
Helsinki's importance as a hub outranks Finland's size by population among European countries. Its leading airline, Finnair, targets connecting traffic between Europe and Asia and has made Helsinki the number six European airport by seat capacity to North East Asia.
This Asia-focused long haul strategy, supported by growing two way tourist traffic between Finland and other parts of Europe (driven both by Finnair and LCC competitors) should mean that Vantaa remains a growth story.
