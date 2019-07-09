Gulf Air targets corporate and upmarket leisure as expansion resumes

Gulf Air is increasing its focus on the corporate and upmarket leisure segments as it rapidly renews its fleet and improves its premium product.

The new strategy, which was initially introduced last year and has accelerated this year with the adoption of a “boutique” business model, coincides with the start of a new expansion phase after several years of limited, or no, growth.

The Bahrain flag carrier introduced a new industry leading widebody business class product in 2018 as it took delivery of its first batch of 787-9s. Another batch of 787-9s are being delivered over the next year and earmarked for new routes to New York, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Eight A321neoLRs will be delivered from early 2020 and will enable Gulf Air to improve its premium product on thin medium haul routes, as well as to launch new European destinations. Gulf Air is configuring its A321neoLRs with 16 lie-flat business class seats along with 152 economy seats.