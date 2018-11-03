Greek airport privatisation, round 2; mainly island airports
Two years after Fraport Greece took over the control of 14 regional and island airports in Greece on a 40-year lease, a further 23 airports will be considered for concession and P3 procedures.
Although broadly successful, the transition has not always gone smoothly for the existing batch. In this case the airports are predominantly small island facilities and attracting investors could be more difficult.
