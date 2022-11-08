Greece studying privatisation of Kalamáta Airport; another 22 to come
The protracted concession of 14 regional Greek airports to a Fraport-led consortium five years ago proved to be problematic in its early period but management issues were resolved, and it went on to be one of the better deals the Greek government cut during its debt crisis.
Now the second stage, involving 22 airports to be concessioned in groups, beckons, but not before a deal is done on a single airport, Kalamáta, which will be offered separately.
The interest shown in the transaction will be a pointer to what the government can expect in the bigger deal later.
The groundwork is being prepared for the privatisation of 22 more airports around the country. Although the date has yet to be set, officials are soon expected to invite investors to consider taking them on.
