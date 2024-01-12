Global aircraft order backlog hits 13 years. Airbus beats Boeing on key metrics
Boeing's 737MAX-9 grounding is only the latest in a series of supply chain challenges that have beset commercial aircraft production in recent years. These difficulties have been well documented elsewhere.
This report presents data on passenger aircraft deliveries and the order backlog, both on a global scale and for the two leading manufacturers.
In 2023, global deliveries were significantly below their pre-COVID peak, winding back to 2012/2013 levels, while the order backlog hit a new high.
Airbus has won the annual deliveries battle with Boeing since 2019, and has had a bigger installed fleet since 2020. It also has a higher backlog.
At 2023 delivery rates, the world's airframers will need almost 13 years to clear the log jam of outstanding orders.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.