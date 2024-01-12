Global aircraft order backlog hits 13 years. Airbus beats Boeing on key metrics

Boeing's 737MAX-9 grounding is only the latest in a series of supply chain challenges that have beset commercial aircraft production in recent years. These difficulties have been well documented elsewhere.

This report presents data on passenger aircraft deliveries and the order backlog, both on a global scale and for the two leading manufacturers.

In 2023, global deliveries were significantly below their pre-COVID peak, winding back to 2012/2013 levels, while the order backlog hit a new high.

Airbus has won the annual deliveries battle with Boeing since 2019, and has had a bigger installed fleet since 2020. It also has a higher backlog.

At 2023 delivery rates, the world's airframers will need almost 13 years to clear the log jam of outstanding orders.