Global air cargo shipments of COVID-19 vaccine: the next challenge

Christmas is coming, the comet is coming, or so they say, and eventually, when COVID-19 vaccines have passed the essential testing procedures – so will they.

Developing them is only half the problem. Distributing them worldwide will be a logistical challenge on an unimaginable scale

Fortunately, some organisations are stepping up to the plate to make sure the best possible logistical arrangements are in place in advance of vaccine certification and, hopefully not long after that, the shipping of the vaccines. They are joined by individual companies such as the one featured in this report, WFS (Worldwide Flight Services).

But the challenge is huge, and we still await the intervention of global authorities to co-ordinate it. After all, there is not a single nation on earth that is unaffected by the virus.