Ghana: TAV and the decision on privatising Accra Airport
Africa is a continent that has failed to attract both low cost airlines and private investors in its airports, despite surprisingly positive traffic figures up until this year and despite the pressing need for investment.
The biggest private sector project, actually a PPP, is in Rwanda. Unfortunately, it hasn't failed to attract COVID-19, which has prompted more flight cancellations on the continent than anywhere else.
But there will always be organisations looking for the main chance, and one of them is Turkey's TAV, which is reported to be chasing a potential contract, at the least to manage Ghana's Kotoka International Airport in the capital, Accra, and despite an alleged mountain of debt from a previous modernisation project. But there is strong resistance from within the state airport operator, if not from the country's president.
This report looks at the unfolding events surrounding this potential deal and what future potential the airport has for TAV.
