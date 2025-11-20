Germany’s air tax cut adds to the case against aviation taxes

The German government's decision to reduce its air travel tax back to 2024 levels has been widely welcomed by the aviation industry in Germany. The annual cost saving for airlines in Germany will be an estimated EUR350 million.

The government has changed its mind on this issue more than once. The latest decision is a win for a campaign led by airlines, including Lufthansa and Ryanair, and German aviation trade bodies.

It follows high profile recent examples of European nations abolishing air passenger taxes altogether, such as Sweden and Hungary. This suggests that acceptance of the case for lowering air passenger taxes is growing across Europe.

Lower taxes ease the burden on airlines, stimulating economic growth and helping aviation to invest in the green transition.