Georgian government united over the need for a new Tbilisi Airport - but as a hub?

Georgia may not feature highly on the ‘must visit’ list of many westerners, but it does attract tourists in droves from neighbouring countries. Its ‘offer’ – especially in the capital – is sufficiently attractive to suggest that an increase in low cost flights alone (although it is on the margin for flight operations out of some parts of Western Europe) could build visitor numbers rapidly.

That is just one reason the government is considering building a new airport at Tbilisi, the capital. Another is that the current concession on the international airport there, held by TAV, ends in 2027. The government may hope to attract TAV into a new airport adventure by advertising its desire now.

There are good reasons for having a new airport: presently Tbilisi has a second airport just for domestic flights, which has “Soviet era” thinking all over it. But there must be doubts about suggestions that the government thinks it can develop some form of meaningful passenger hub there.