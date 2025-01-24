Georgia: fast-growing Eastern European aviation market hits record passengers in 2024
Georgia's airports handled more passengers in 2024 than at any time in their history.
The former Soviet republic's aviation market is small (7.4 million passengers last year 2024), but is growing rapidly (growth of 24% year-on-year).
It has enjoyed a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic than Eastern/Central Europe as a whole.
The government of Georgia has been active in seeking new airline services, attracting 13 new routes and three new airlines in 2024: the entry last year of Austrian Airlines, Transavia and Air China is due to be followed in summer 2025 by the entry of British Airways, easyJet, Transavia France and Edelweiss Air. The government is also seeking more direct services to/from China.
Wizz Air is the biggest airline by seats and passengers in Georgia, where low cost airline seat share has grown over the past 15 years.
However, LCC share has plateaued, and even fallen slightly, in the past two years.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.