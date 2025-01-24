Georgia: fast-growing Eastern European aviation market hits record passengers in 2024

Georgia's airports handled more passengers in 2024 than at any time in their history.

The former Soviet republic's aviation market is small (7.4 million passengers last year 2024), but is growing rapidly (growth of 24% year-on-year).

It has enjoyed a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic than Eastern/Central Europe as a whole.

The government of Georgia has been active in seeking new airline services, attracting 13 new routes and three new airlines in 2024: the entry last year of Austrian Airlines, Transavia and Air China is due to be followed in summer 2025 by the entry of British Airways, easyJet, Transavia France and Edelweiss Air. The government is also seeking more direct services to/from China.

Wizz Air is the biggest airline by seats and passengers in Georgia, where low cost airline seat share has grown over the past 15 years.

However, LCC share has plateaued, and even fallen slightly, in the past two years.