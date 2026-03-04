Geopolitics continues to influence demand from Canada to the US as capacity shifts elsewhere
Approximately one year after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged the country's residents to avoid travelling to the US, Canadians continue to heed that call - and Canadian airlines continue to redeploy transborder capacity into more promising markets - particularly Latin America and the Caribbean.
Despite still-robust geopolitical tensions between the two countries, and declining passenger numbers in the transborder market, the US remains strategically important to Canadian airlines.
Look no further than Air Canada's sixth freedom success and the decision by Porter Airlines to add new flights, even as demand remains below historical levels.
The push by Canadian airlines into Latin America appears to be paying off as those operators, reflected in positive statements from those airlines about their prospects in the region.
