Fuel prices zap American Airlines' profits while rivals maintain financial stability
Hopes by American Airlines of remaining profitable in 2026 have been quashed by soaring few prices. But it's largest competitors in the US market - Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines -are on a course to remain profitable this year in the face of fuel headwinds that show few signs of abating in 2027.
Southwest was a standout in the third quarter of 2026, growing its profits by 400% year-over-year.
American believes profitability is within its reach in 2027 and is planning slower growth after rebuilding its network this year.
Aside from network adjustments, the airline is taking steps to create products and customer experiences that travellers expect.
But the question is, how long with investor patience last as the carrier's financial targets keep moving to the right?
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