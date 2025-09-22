Frontier Airlines continues to push the narrative of a strong ULCC model as product pivots ensue
Shortly before the US ultra-low cost airline Spirit Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than year, Frontier Airlines' CEO Barry Biffle declared that the Denver-based airline would emerge as the last man standing in the low cost space.
While Spirit's unsteady state gives some credence to Mr Biffle's premonition, Frontier arguably has a lot to prove in an ever-changing US environment.
Frontier believes some of the pivots that it is undertaking in its product offerings, and changes in US domestic capacity levels, should create tailwinds for the airline in 2026 after a difficult 2025.
A market exit by Spirit would help, but it is yet to be determined whether Frontier will ultimately co-exist with larger airlines - those that conclude that brand loyalty is becoming an increasingly important competitive differentiator in the evolving US market.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.