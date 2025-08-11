France aviation: Ryanair cuts winter seats by 13% due to “excessive” air tax
Ryanair is cutting its capacity in France by 13% in the coming winter 2025 schedule.
It blames the French government's "failure to reverse" its air tax, which the Irish low cost airline describes as "excessive", following a 180% increase in Mar-2025.
Ryanair consistently takes action to reduce its capacity, or at least threatens to do so, in markets where it believes costs are too high; whether in the form of taxes, duties or airport charges. In a price sensitive market, route profitability at regional airports during the winter season is particularly challenged.
It has criticised France for "lagging so far behind the rest of the EU, with traffic still below pre-COVID levels, due to excessive government-imposed taxes and security charges".
At the same time, it has praised "markets such as Sweden, Hungary, or parts of Italy, where governments are actively removing air taxes to stimulate traffic, tourism, employment, and economic recovery".
Capacity recovery and growth in markets across Europe has been led by low-cost airlines since the COVID-19 pandemic.
France needs Ryanair to grow there again to avoid falling further behind the growth in other European aviation markets.
